Improvements coming to Tortolita Preserve for hikers, bikers, horseback riders

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is working on improvements to the Tortolita Preserve. This project should take two phases for completion.

Its first phase will include a new and improved parking area off of Moore Road near Wild Burro Road.

The Town of Marana The Town of Marana is working on improvements to the Tortolita Preserve. The project will include a new and improved parking area on the southeast corner of the preserve.

The new parking area will have access to the trail system for hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders.

Marana town officials say it'll also include designated spaces for equestrian trailers with access to the trailhead, as well as, a 20-foot cattle guard installed at the entrance of the parking lot.

The Town of Marana New 20 foot cattle guard at Tortolita Preserve

The Town of Marana confirms it has also relocated a seven foot saguaro cactus as part of the project. During the project's second phase, Marana town officials say crews will install about three miles of wildlife fencing.

The Town of Marana Crews relocating a seven foot saguaro

The Town of Marana Crews replanting a seven foot saguaro

The fence is planned to go along the north, west and south boundaries of the preserve.

The Town of Marana says they expect the project to be finished by mid December.