Improvements coming to Tortolita Preserve for hikers, bikers, horseback riders

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is working on improvements to the Tortolita Preserve. This project should take two phases for completion.
Its first phase will include a new and improved parking area off of Moore Road near Wild Burro Road.
The new parking area will have access to the trail system for hikers, mountain bikers and horseback riders.
Marana town officials say it'll also include designated spaces for equestrian trailers with access to the trailhead, as well as, a 20-foot cattle guard installed at the entrance of the parking lot.
The Town of Marana confirms it has also relocated a seven foot saguaro cactus as part of the project. During the project's second phase, Marana town officials say crews will install about three miles of wildlife fencing.
The fence is planned to go along the north, west and south boundaries of the preserve.
The Town of Marana says they expect the project to be finished by mid December.
——-
Jaime Smet is a producer for KGUN 9. Prior to working at KGUN 9, she worked at a Scripps station in Grand Rapids as a producer and digital multimedia journalist. Share your story ideas and important issues with Jaime by emailing jaime.smet@kgun9.com.