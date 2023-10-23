Public feedback wanted on Cortaro Road railroad crossing at I-10 interchange

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is seeking public feedback on proposed changes to the Cortaro Road railroad crossing at the I-10 interchange.
Town leaders are looking to build a new overpass over the Union Pacific Railroad, to rebuild the traffic interchange.
There will be three meetings in November:
Monday, November 6, at 1 P.M.
Highlands at Dove Mountain
4949 W Heritage Club Blvd
Monday, November 6, at 6 P.M.
Marana Police Community Room
11555 W. Civic Center Drive
Wednesday, November 8, at 6 P.M.
Leman Academy
7720 N Silverbell Rd
During the sessions, town leaders will discuss the potential impact construction could have on nearby businesses and neighborhoods.
Austin "AJ" Janos is a producer for KGUN 9. He graduated in 2022 from the University of Arizona where he worked at UATV3 while attending college. Share your story ideas and important issues with AJ by emailing aj.janos@kgun9.com.