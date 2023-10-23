Public feedback wanted on Cortaro Road railroad crossing at I-10 interchange

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is seeking public feedback on proposed changes to the Cortaro Road railroad crossing at the I-10 interchange.

Town leaders are looking to build a new overpass over the Union Pacific Railroad, to rebuild the traffic interchange.

There will be three meetings in November:

Monday, November 6, at 1 P.M.

Highlands at Dove Mountain

4949 W Heritage Club Blvd

Monday, November 6, at 6 P.M.

Marana Police Community Room

11555 W. Civic Center Drive

Wednesday, November 8, at 6 P.M.

Leman Academy

7720 N Silverbell Rd

During the sessions, town leaders will discuss the potential impact construction could have on nearby businesses and neighborhoods.