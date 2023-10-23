Watch Now
Public feedback wanted on Cortaro Road railroad crossing at I-10 interchange

Three public sessions will be held in November.
Villarreal, Phil
Cortaro and Intersate 10
Posted at 4:38 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 07:38:13-04

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is seeking public feedback on proposed changes to the Cortaro Road railroad crossing at the I-10 interchange.

Town leaders are looking to build a new overpass over the Union Pacific Railroad, to rebuild the traffic interchange.

There will be three meetings in November:

Monday, November 6, at 1 P.M.
Highlands at Dove Mountain
4949 W Heritage Club Blvd

Monday, November 6, at 6 P.M.
Marana Police Community Room
11555 W. Civic Center Drive

Wednesday, November 8, at 6 P.M.
Leman Academy
7720 N Silverbell Rd

During the sessions, town leaders will discuss the potential impact construction could have on nearby businesses and neighborhoods.

