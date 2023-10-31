Police: Train rams into semi-truck off I-10

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department is looking into a crash site it considers "very active," as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Public Information Officer Sergeant Erin Ysaguirre tells KGUN 9 a train rammed into a semi-truck near Interstate 10 and West Tangerine Road.
Emergency crews took the driver of the semi-truck to the hospital with "life-threatening injuries."
Sgt. Ysaguirre confirms details are limited right now. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.
