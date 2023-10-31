Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsMarana News

Actions

Police: Train rams into semi-truck off I-10

I-10 & West Tangerine Road
The Marana Police Department is looking into a crash site it considers "very active," as of late Tuesday afternoon. https://www.kgun9.com/news/marana/police-train-rams-into-semi-truck-off-i-10
Traffic on I-10.jpg
Posted at 2023-10-31T16:58:25-0700
and last updated 2023-10-31 19:58:25-04

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department is looking into a crash site it considers "very active," as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Public Information Officer Sergeant Erin Ysaguirre tells KGUN 9 a train rammed into a semi-truck near Interstate 10 and West Tangerine Road.

Emergency crews took the driver of the semi-truck to the hospital with "life-threatening injuries."

Sgt. Ysaguirre confirms details are limited right now. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing coverage.

Interstate 10 Train Crash.jpg

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce
Team Near You