Freedom's Wings Arizona: Helping people with disabilities take flight in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The up-and-coming nonprofit Freedom's Wings Arizona is helping people with disabilities take flight in Marana.

The group is partnering with the Tucson Soaring Club to provide free glider lessons and flights at the El Tiro Gliderport on Tuesday, October 24th.

Freedom's Wings Arizona is part of a larger international organization, but the branch in the Grand Canyon State is relatively new. President Chuck Pinney shares more of the history behind the nonprofit.

"It was over 40 years ago that the first Freedom's Wings International was established in New Jersey to provide this kind of opportunity. Some of our founding members thought this would be great for Arizona because there's over a million-and-a-half disabled people in this state," Pinney said.

Freedom's Wings Arizona was officially formed in 2022. So far, the group has held two previous "flight days," with Tuesday's event marking the group's third.

Athletes from the University of Arizona's Adaptive Athletics program and the Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports team will participate.

Pinney also shared why this organization is so impactful to him.

"I don't tear up very often, but there is something really rewarding about seeing what this does. The smile it brings to [people's] faces that don't think they can do this," Pinney said.

Moving forward, Pinney hopes to collaborate with even more groups within the disabled community across Arizona. You can read more about the organization here.