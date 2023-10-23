TPD investigating homicide on Northside near Prince Rd. and Stone Ave.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide on Tucson's Northside.
According to officers, it happened early Sunday, October 22nd, in the area near Prince Road and Stone Avenue.
Upon arriving at the scene, investigators found a deceased adult male. TPD says there is currently no suspects in custody.
KGUN9 expects to receive more information later today about the investigation.
——-
Austin "AJ" Janos is a producer for KGUN 9. He graduated in 2022 from the University of Arizona where he worked at UATV3 while attending college. Share your story ideas and important issues with AJ by emailing aj.janos@kgun9.com.