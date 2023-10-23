TPD investigating homicide on Northside near Prince Rd. and Stone Ave.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide on Tucson's Northside.

According to officers, it happened early Sunday, October 22nd, in the area near Prince Road and Stone Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, investigators found a deceased adult male. TPD says there is currently no suspects in custody.

KGUN9 expects to receive more information later today about the investigation.