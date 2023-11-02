TFD controls fire at Northside apartments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a second-story apartment fire near Oracle Road.

The incident occurred on Oct. 30 around 5:28 a.m. at the Cambridge Village Apartments.

Engine 8 was first to arrive on scene at 5:33 a.m. and immediately hosed down the fire.

A second alarm was called to help and this fire was called under control at 5:54 a.m.

The residents of six apartments—two damaged by fire and four by water damage—have been forced to leave because they are unsafe for occupancy.

All residents safely evacuated although one man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter suffered a back injury and is receiving treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

APARTMENT FIRE 🔥 At 5:28 Monday morning the Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to the Cambridge Apartments on N. Oracle for reports of a second-story apartment fire. Engine 8 arrived on scene at 5:33 and observed a fully involved apartment and immediately pulled hose lines… pic.twitter.com/M776Yzgv0k — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) November 2, 2023