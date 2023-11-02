Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsNorthside News

Actions

TFD controls fire at Northside apartments

Capture.JPG
TFD
Capture.JPG
Posted at 3:09 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 18:09:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Fire Department responded to a second-story apartment fire near Oracle Road.

The incident occurred on Oct. 30 around 5:28 a.m. at the Cambridge Village Apartments.

Engine 8 was first to arrive on scene at 5:33 a.m. and immediately hosed down the fire.

A second alarm was called to help and this fire was called under control at 5:54 a.m.

The residents of six apartments—two damaged by fire and four by water damage—have been forced to leave because they are unsafe for occupancy.

All residents safely evacuated although one man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter suffered a back injury and is receiving treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NORTHSIDE RESOURCES

Tucson Ward 3 City of Tucson Resources Amphitheater School District
Team Near You