Spreading Threads: Northside non-profit recognized for impact on community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Spreading Threads, a non-profit organization at 2945 N. Flowing Wells Rd., has recently garnered attention for its remarkable work in assisting those in need within the community. Focusing on providing free clothing and essential items to youth in foster care, this heartwarming initiative is making a significant impact.

Executive Director and Co-Founder of Spreading Threads Michele Wright, along with her wife, embarked on this journey five years ago. Their mission is to supply foster families with both used and new clothing, as well as essential items, to alleviate some of the challenges these families face. Wright's dedication to this cause is evident, as she left her full-time job to pursue it. She spoke passionately about the pressing need, saying, "I left my full-time job just to do this because the need is just very great."

Wright's involvement in clothing banks extends over 15 years, starting with her experience of adopting her first daughter. She shared, "When I got my daughter, she was two days old, and I was like- 'What am I supposed to do?'- is when the ball started rolling." Her own experiences as an adoptive parent have driven her to make a difference in the lives of others.

The belief that providing quality clothing sends a positive message is central to Spreading Threads' mission. Michele Wright emphasized, "We need to be setting people up for success—kids, families." She also voiced her concern about the unfair burdens placed on foster youth, stating, "They are tasked with adult problems, and they are paying the price for mistakes adults made, and it's not fair."

In a well-deserved recognition of their dedication, the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute honroered Michele Wright and her wife as 2023 Angels in Adoption. Wright expressed her astonishment at the recognition, saying, "Just to be recognized at that level, I mean when you're so used to working down in the shadows level and suddenly, you're on this huge stage. It was crazy!"Wright further elaborated on the significance of this honor, adding, "For someone to finally say, that’s hard, thank you. It was just off the hook! It was so cool."

Spreading Threads hosts events once a month where foster families are encouraged to collect as much as they need, free of charge. This initiative provides essential support to those who require it most and is a shining example of the power of community outreach and compassion.

Spreading Threads continues to make a significant impact in the lives of foster youth, thanks to the unwavering dedication and commitment of Michele Wright and her family. As they work tirelessly to provide essential resources to foster families, they not only offer material assistance, but also send a message of hope and support to the community they serve.