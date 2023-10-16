Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal NewsNorthside News

Actions

PCSD: Northside road closure due to motorcycle crash

North La Cholla Boulevard and West River Road
PCSD logo
PCSD
PCSD logo
Posted at 4:33 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 19:33:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle.

The incident occurred on River Road and La Cholla Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

Deputies say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation for non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound lanes on River Road are closed from Shannon Road to La Cholla Boulevard.

Deputies encourage drivers to find an alternate route as there are road restrictions.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NORTHSIDE RESOURCES

Tucson Ward 3 City of Tucson Resources
Team Near You

Team Near You