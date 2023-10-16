PCSD: Northside road closure due to motorcycle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle.

The incident occurred on River Road and La Cholla Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

Deputies say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation for non-life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound lanes on River Road are closed from Shannon Road to La Cholla Boulevard.

Deputies encourage drivers to find an alternate route as there are road restrictions.