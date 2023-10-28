Fans gather in Oro Valley to root for Diamondbacks during World Series

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have made their long-awaited return to the World Series, igniting excitement among fans in Tucson.

"It's been a long time coming, I'll tell you that. That's for sure," remarked devoted fan Tim Jones while watching game one at Putney's Pitstop Sports Bar and Grill, 6090 N. Oracle Rd.

The last time the Diamondbacks graced the World Series was in 2001 when they upset the New York Yankees.

"It's a part of history, and even 20 years later, it's phenomenal," said fan Jake Kagele.

"Phenomenal" may be the best word to describe this year's team as they aim to recapture the same Cinderella magic that propelled them to victory against the Yankees in 2001.

"We had no chance of [unintelligible], we swept them. Less than zero chance of beating LA. We swept them," expressed Bob Hickman, reflecting on this year's team.

Jones added, "The way they've entered the World Series is fantastic. They weren't expected to, and here they are."

While these fans remain hopeful, they also recognize the importance of coming out strong. They understand that the Diamondbacks will need to bring their A-game against a Rangers team that finished with the eighth-best record in baseball.

"First of all, they have to use their speed. Second of all, they have to have good pitching. Third of all, they have to hit," Hickman emphasized.

Even though this year's team secured the last spot in the playoffs, excited fans explain that it's not about how you start but how you finish.

"This is going to be 2001 all over again," exclaimed Hickman.

Kagele concluded by saying, "Our optimistic prediction is they sweep the entire thing. I don't want to see it go to a game seven, but we'll see how it goes."