Bigger and better: Bookmans new Northside store to open in November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - Bookmans Entertainment Exchange has closed two Tucson stores and bringing all the merchandise to a bigger location.

The new store off of East River Road and North Stone Avenue is set to open Friday, Nov. 10.

“A big reason for themerger is that we wanted to have bigger coverage of the Tucson area," Communications Director Ryan Dillard said. "This location is, I think, a nice central point between the (former) Northwest and Midtown locations, and provides us a greater opportunity to make a Bookmans more available to everybody.”

The in-store shelves are almost fully stocked from the community. Customers can buy and exchange anything from books, instruments, electronics and more.

Bookmans is working to adapt to the changing times, but also tries to balance the importance of vintage items.

“I would say everyone loves a certain amount of nostalgia...but we’ve got [a] focus on all the current trends happening right now," Dillard said. "We’ve got some really cool record collector amenities coming to this location as well as prime real estate given to some really cool product lines.”

He also mentioned the River location is the most energy efficient of all the stores, with the main goal of keeping valuable and reusable items out of the landfill.

“We’ve gone beyond the requirements for insulation, high efficiency AC units here, and again, try and use as little new stuff as possible with the recycling of a lot of our fixtures and things.”

With the grand opening only a few weeks away, the Bookmans team is excited to get back to serving the Tucson community on a grander scale.