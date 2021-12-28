Watch
Zoppé Family Circus returns to Mercado District in Tucson

Circus returns between Jan. 7-23 for 22 shows
Megan Meier KGUN
Since 1842, The Zoppé Family Circus has soared sky high.
The Zoppé Family Circus in Tucson
Posted at 7:33 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 21:33:36-05

For nearly 180 years, the Zoppé Family Circus has been performing high in the sky—with plans to return to Tucson in 2022.

After performing in a drive-in style in 2021, the Zoppé Family Circus will be returning for its 11th year between January 7-23 for 22 shows, with early smaller shows Friday morning to the Mercado District located between Avenida del Convento and Linda Avenue.

The Zoppé Circus includes Nino the clown and a new family addition one-year-old Llario Fabrizio Luigino Zoppé, acrobatics, swinging trapeze, a sword balancing act, a ring master, and more.

Circus dates and times below:

  • Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 8 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 15 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
  • Jan. 20 at 7 p.m.
  • Jan 21 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 22 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Jan. 23 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

