"Zoom Boom" has patients filling plastic surgery and spa appointments

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There’s been surge in plastic surgery and that’s exactly what the team at Larson Plastic Surgery and L Med Spa at the 7000 block of N. Oracle are seeing at their office in Tucson. Nurse practitioner Laura Zimmerman says quarantine had many stuck at home and skipping regular treatments, but now patients are filling appointments and plastic surgeon Ethan Larsen agrees.

"People are starting to cluster together services they might be looking for a facial and some Botox,” Zimmerman said

"There’s been probably a doubling in the interest in cosmetic surgery since the pandemic started tapering off. We’re doing combinations of therapies that get drastic, dramatic and good-looking results with less scaring,” Larsen said.

According to the National Association of Plastic Surgeons, just when things were looking bleak during the pandemic doctors started to suddenly see what they’re now calling the “Zoom” boom.

“The Zoom image is part of it but I also think holistic well-being is driving a lot of the demand,” Larsen said.

Zimmerman says patients are starting to see themselves through a different lens in their daily work.

Breast augmentation, liposuction, facelifts, Botox and fillers are becoming more popular with many focusing on the chin and jawline. The new wave of tech neck that comes from using your electronic devices is also leaving more wrinkles on the neck and chest.

"People are now seeing views of themselves only others used to see before this. They’re watching their expressions on camera for a lot of people it's all day. That's new to them and they’re noticing things about themselves,” Zimmerman said.

Experts say money saved from working at home, and extra downtime to recover –is making procedures more attractive for patients. In the new world of social media and online work habits, making plans for a new and fresh look won’t go stale anytime soon and if you plan to get your vaccine precautions are still in place.

“We tell our patients that if they plan to get filler or sculptors, they need to wait at least 2 weeks after they’ve had their second COVID vaccine,” Zimmerman said.

LINKS TO THE SPA'S:

https://www.larsonplasticsurgery.com/ [larsonplasticsurgery.com]

https://www.zlmedspa.com/ [zlmedspa.com]

