Yuma Police: Suspect in homicide investigation hospitalized after multi-state pursuit

YUMA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Yuma Police are investigating a suspected homicide, after a multi-state pursuit on Sunday, June 11.

The department says officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 900 block of S. Arizona Avenue, early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers located a 51-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injures.

Yuma Police say they received a description of both the suspect and their vehicle. After locating the vehicle, officers learned the suspect had a second vehicle as well — a white Cadillac.

Law enforcement later encountered the white Cadillac, near the 100 block of 16th Street. The vehicle fled from officers after an attempted traffic stop. The white Cadillac made it all the way to California, heading west on I-8.

YPD notified California Highway Patrol, while continuing to pursuit the suspect. Officers eventually deployed stop sticks, which the suspect crashed into. The Cadillac ended up rolling over multiple times, leaving the roadway and ejecting the suspect from the vehicle.

The suspect — a 27-year-old male — was then taken to a California hospital with serious injuries.

YPD says the suspect and the victim appear to have known one another, but the investigation is ongoing. The department encourages anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.