Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Yuma County woman faces new election law charge

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 6:46 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 09:46:18-04

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A Yuma County woman who was indicted last year for illegally returning four voted mail-in ballots that were not hers is facing three new felony charges.

The Arizona attorney general’s office announced Tuesday that Guillermina Fuentes was indicted for voting another person’s early ballot in the August 2020 primary election. She was charged with conspiracy, forgery and a ballot abuse count.

The 65-year-old Democrat is a former mayor of the border city of San Luis and is an elected school board member. Calls seeking comment from her attorney were not immediately returned. She has pleaded not guilty to the “ballot harvesting” charge that was filed in December.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!