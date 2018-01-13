YouTube suspends star over suicide video, doesn't shut door

Fair
Logan Paul poses in the press room during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - YouTube has suspended a star who posted video images of what appeared to be a suicide victim but says that doesn't mean it won't work with him in the future.
The video service announced this week it had pulled Logan Paul's channel from its ad-supported Google Preferred platform and put two other projects on hold.
YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl (KINK'-uhl) said Saturday there's no timetable for when Paul's future will be addressed again. Kyncl didn't shut YouTube's door on Paul.
Paul has apologized for posting video of him in a forest near Mount Fuji in Japan near what seemed to be a body hanging from a tree. YouTube says the images violated its policies.
Forbes magazine says the internet star earned $12.5 million last year.