Youth On Their Own's Back to School Challenge begins this month

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From backpacks to body wash and cereal, Youth On Their Own's mini mall provides teens experiencing homelessness with the supplies they need to thrive. Now, the organization is looking to bolster their supply of school, food and hygene items ahead of the start of school in their Back to School Challenge.

“Youth that are experiencing homelessness they’re young people, they’re just barely experiencing life,” Diego Coronado, Youth On Their Own's program manager, said. "They feel safe coming here and getting the items they need."

Youth On Their Own's mission is to help teens finish high school by giving them the appropriate tools to succeed. Bethany Neumann, the Director of Development and Communications, said teens are able to come to the mini mall at their office on Alvernon Way or order their supplies online.

"Not only do we have the mini mall here, but when have an online service kind of like a YOTO amazon,” she said.

The students can order what they need online and then it gets delivered to their school every Wednesday.

"A lot of the kids live too far away to be coming here all the time so this alleviates that burden,” Neumann said.

Now Youth On Their Own is looking to the community to donate items or money either online or at their office. The link to donate is found here.

