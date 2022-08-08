Youth On Their Own expects to enroll 1,500 homeless students this school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Youth On Their Own is still looking for supplies for their back-to-school drive to help the 1,500 students they expect to enroll this school year.

The organization works with about 100 middle schools and high schools across Pima county.

There are around 5,600 homeless students in the county, according to the Arizona Department of Education.

“The beginning of the school year is always a busy time for YOTO. We’re enrolling most of the students that enroll in our program within the next few months,” said Director of Development and Communications, Bethany Neumann.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, Arizona has the second lowest high school graduation rate in the country.

“Youth experiencing homelessness, they don’t just need school supplies, they also need food and hygiene products to be able to get to school and concentrate and have the energy to succeed,” said Neumann.

Youth On Their Own also tries to support their students financially when they attend class.

“We have an academic stipend that basically if you attend school, YOTO will pay you to attend,” said Neumann.

In the midst of Youth On Their Own’s back-to-school drive, Neumann said they are in need of items like macaroni, ramen noodles and hygiene products.

“Our mini-mall, the place where kids can come and get these items for free, is open year-round and especially as students are enrolling, we see a lot of students coming in who need a lot of supplies,” Neumann said.

You can donate at their location, 1660 N. Alvernon Way in Tucson, or go to their website for a virtual donation.