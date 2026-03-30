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You're doing it wrong: How the 'Monthan' in Davis-Monthan should be pronounced

According to Leslie Monthan, Oscar Monthan's great-niece, Tucsonans have been pronouncing the last name, one half of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, wrong all along.
We've been pronouncing Monthan wrong
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Think you know how to pronounce the "Monthan" in Davis-Monthan?

Think again.

In an interview with KGUN 9's Pat Parris for this week's Absolutely Arizona, Leslie Monthan, the great-niece of D-M namesake Oscar Monthan, said the name is actually pronounced Mon-TAN.

"The secret to Mon-tan, as my dad first pronounced it, is that it was a Swedish spelling of a French name," Leslie said.

After retiring from the military, Leslie's father moved back home to Tucson and decided it was not worth correcting people about the pronunciation.

"He said, 'I just gave up,'" said Leslie. "Too many people know it as Monthan. You look at it and that's what you want to say. That's what I say, too."

You can read more about how Oscar Monthan and other local veterans are being honored with street names in Vail, here.

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