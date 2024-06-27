Your next pet: Dogs and cats on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona.

- Potato Soup is a black and white kitten. This sweet boy is super affectionate, and loves making friends. He really jumps at the opportunity to climb out of his kennel and cozy right up to you. He's playful, adventurous and friendly. He is positive for FVLV, which is completely manageable with a healthy diet, and shouldn't impact his life too much. It does mean he should be the only cat in your home, but the virus is not transferable to any other species.

- JJ is an adult gray tabby cat. This affectionate boy can't get enough loving. He's very curious about dogs, and really wanted to sniff Jersey. His main love though, is people who can pet him. He's very food motivated, and will jump into your lap if he knows you'll give him attention. He is also positive for FeLV and FIV, which means he needs to be the only cat in your home. But again, these viruses can't transfer to dogs, people, or any other species.

- Phoebe is an adult tan, black and white basenji and beagle mix. She's a stumpy little lady, who is absolutely precious. She's a happy girl who's always ready for some attention. She's ready to cuddle up and hang out, and then go on a playful little adventure. She really likes other dogs, especially small ones!

- Dumpling is an 8-year-old tan and black beagle. She's a sweet girl who's a little on the heavy side, so she's currently on a weight loss journey. She's a very curious girl, who loves to follow her beagle nose. She loves knowing what's going on around her, and is always eager to make friends. She would do great in a home that can take her on regular walks to get her weight under control.

