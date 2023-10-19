Your next best friend at PACC: Dogs and Cats on Jersey's Journeys

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Olaf (#A823090) is a 9-month-old white wire-haired terrier mix. He's a friendly boy, who just wants to be loved. He's calm but playful, gentle and affectionate. He'll make a wonderful pet!

- Sandman (#A778199) is a young adult black pit mix. This sweet boy is a ball of energy, and he loves to give kisses! He came into PACC because he was hit by a car, and his front leg had to be amputated because of it. But now, he gets around beautifully, and he has no clue he's a tripod! He has been at PACC for more than a year, so it's time he found his forever home!

- Ghost Ryder, Griffen, Ghostbuster and Gremlin (#A823348-#A823351) are four gray or white and gray kittens. These four are purring machines, and they can't wait to be your best friend! They don't need to be adopted together, but PACC says it's never a bad idea to consider having two cats, so they can each have a friend!