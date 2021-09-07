Young Sikhs still struggle with post-Sept. 11 discrimination

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Young Sikh Americans still struggle with discrimination a generation after Sept. 11 unleashed bias against them and their older relatives, ranging from school bullying to racial profiling to hate crimes.

The attacks often make it hard for them to embrace the Sikh concept of eternal optimism.

The prime targets have been male Sikhs, who typically wear beards and turbans to demonstrate their faith. One Sikh entrepreneur was shot dead at his Arizona gas station just four days after 9/11 by a man who declared he was going to avenge the attacks. Younger Sikhs say hate crimes against their community should be better tracked.

