Young girl receives Ben's Bell for her act of kindness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ben’s Bells Project is a non-profit organization promoting kindness in the community. Their signs and bells are seen around town. In order for a person to receive a bell, they must be nominated.
Tracy Smith, who works at TMC for Children, thought longtime patient Brylee Binger deserved a bell.
Smith says, “we got hundreds of toys due to her kindness.”
For her 10th birthday, Brylee decided to collect toys for the outpatient pediatric therapy clinic. It’s a place she’s been going her whole life.
“We use them here treating other kids throughout the community. So they get used every day,” says Smith about Brylee’s act of kindness.
She was presented with a Ben’s Bell at the clinic.
Brylee was in disbelief. “This is so beautiful, thank you,” she said as she held her new bell.
She says she will probably hang it in her room.
As for the future, Brylee hopes to help get a playground built at the clinic. She has her eyes focused on her 16th birthday, one she says will be a big one.
