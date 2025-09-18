Young black bear relocated after wandering Eastside neighborhoods

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A young black bear is safe after spending the weekend wandering through several eastside Tucson neighborhoods before falling asleep in a tree near Kolb and Broadway, the Tucson Police Department announced in a social media post.

Tucson Police said they got calls about the bear late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Around 2 a.m., Arizona Game and Fish officers asked for assistance in capturing the 2-year-old male, who had climbed into an apartment tree to rest.

Officers say the bear was tranquilized and safely caught as he fell from the tree. He was not hurt and has since been relocated to a new mountain home.

Police thanked residents and wildlife officials for helping keep both the community and the animal safe.