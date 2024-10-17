Young artists display work downtown for 'Worlds of Imagination'

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Joel D. Valdez Main Library in Tucson is showcasing artwork from Pima County’s young artists in the “Worlds of Imagination” exhibit.

The display features pieces from students across the county, with a significant contribution from La Cima Middle School.

The show, open until the end of October, highlights the creativity of young students from fifth grade through eighth.

Victoria Loving, an art teacher at La Cima Middle School, encouraged her students to participate after being contacted by the library.

“I decided to make it a project for my students,” Loving said. “Being a part of art shows is a very big deal, and being able to see your artwork on display is important.”

The exhibit includes over 150 pieces, with about 110 coming from Loving’s students. Each student submitted at least one piece, reflecting various themes like fantasy, sci-fi, and manga.

Some students view art as a hobby, while others see it as a potential career path.

“I always love people watching my art because someday I want to be like a star,” said student artist Rio Valles.

Loving noted the importance of public displays for young artists, emphasizing the role of such opportunities in boosting confidence. “For students interested in pursuing art as a career, it’s really good to start building a name in the community,” she said.

The collaboration with Pima County Library has been positive, according to Loving. She expressed gratitude for the library’s support in organizing the event and offering prizes, such as raffle opportunities for her students.

“They made the whole process very simple,” Loving said. “I’m thankful for Pima County Library for making this possible.”

The exhibit is open to the public through the end of October, offering Tucson residents a chance to witness the emerging talent of its young artists.