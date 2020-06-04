Menu

Young artist shows support for Black Lives Matter

Young artist shows support for Black Lives Matter with mural
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jun 03, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — A young artist showed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement by painting a mural.
Camila Ebarra got started downtown at 5 a.m. She says she's a full time student and couldn't make the protest so this is her best way of showing support.
It's not her first mural, but she says it is her first statement piece.

"We all want equality. We all want to make a difference," she said. "So I hope it touches somebody. I hope I can make a difference by putting this mural here."

The mural got a lot of attention from people passing by downtown.
Mayor Regina Romero asked who the artist was on twitter.

