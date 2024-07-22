Young Arizona voters react to Biden dropping reelection bid

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For some voters, it's honorable and selfless for President Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race while other say it's not. For young voters in Arizona, it's about becoming informed and raising their voice for issues that matter to them too.

Armonee Jackson is the president of the Young Democrats of Arizona. When she heard about President Biden's decision, she quickly thought about the next move.

"Our plan has been to stick behind Biden because we know the consequences of Trump getting another four years," she said.

Other voters like Carson Carpenter, the president of the College Republicans at Arizona State University, said this move shows the chaos and upheaval of the Democratic Party.

"If he's not cognitive to run for president, then how can he be the president, it does not make sense," he said. "They knew he wasn't competent and they make this decision 107 days out. That's very irresponsible."

Just moments after President Biden announced his decision, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the democratic nominee.

"I personally stand ten toes behind that," Jackson said. "We just want someone that's going to fight for the people."

And while both Jackson and Carpenter stand on opposite sides of the aisle, they agree it's important for young people's voices to be heard.

"It boils down to we are going to have to clean up whatever mess it is," Jackson said.

Carpenter encourages more young people to get involved with politics, especially after Former President Trump's and President Biden's age fueled many political discussions.

"I believe there are enough young successful people in this country where if they wanted to take true initiative on this issue, they should be running for office," he said.

Jackson said it's important for each young person to vote this year.

“It’s super important every vote matters," Jackson said.