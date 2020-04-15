You decide! Help Reid Park Zoo name its baby elephant

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Reid Park Zoo is down to three possible names for the baby elephant born last week.

The zoo's team is asking now asking the Tucson community to decide on which name it likes best.

Reid Park Zoo

The three names to choose from are:

Mapenzi – Meaning: Beloved

Amani – Meaning: Peace

Zawadi – Meaning: Gift

Reid Park says the names are derived from Swahili, continuing the naming tradition of the other elephants in the zoo's herd.

To vote on the calf's name, click here.

“Ideally, we want a name that either is or can be shortened to two syllables so it’s easy to say and remember,” said Dr. Sue Tygielski, Director of Zoological Operations. “We also don’t want it to sound too similar to the names of any of the other elephants in the herd so they each know when their name is being called.”

The poll will close at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.