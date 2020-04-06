Baby elephant born at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. — Semba the African elephant at Reid Park Zoo gave birth to her calf Monday morning!

After 22 months, she had a smooth labor without any complications.

Although the sex and weight has still not been revealed, the Reid Park Zoo said the calf is healthy, standing and nursing.

"As African elephants continue to face increasing challenges in the wild, each birth contributes to the global population and sustainability of this vulnerable species. Today, the birth of this calf gives us cause for celebration at Reid Park Zoo, and it gives us optimism for the future,” Reid Park said.

Today we are #BringingTheZooToYou with some very special news: Semba the African elephant gave birth to a female calf at 3:33 a.m! Join us in welcoming our newest addition! 🐘 https://t.co/pfjF1hUyDa — Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) April 6, 2020

The new addition increases the elephant herd to six.

This is the second African elephant calf born at Reid Park Zoo with the first being Nandi, who turns six this year.