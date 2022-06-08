Yavapai County sheriff seeks early end to probation

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, who is serving probation for operating a boat while under the influence of alcohol, is seeking to have that sentence cut short.

Rhodes was sentenced in December to one year of supervised probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges. His attorney, Stephen Glazer, asked the federal court in Flagstaff on Tuesday to terminate the sentence early.

Glazer said Rhodes hasn't broken the law since, maintained contact with the probation department, completed an alcohol awareness class and paid fines he was assessed.

Federal prosecutors did not object to the request, according to court documents. The federal judge has yet to act on the request.

Rhodes, who is serving his first term as the elected sheriff, has said he deeply regretted trying to dock a boat for a friend while visiting Lake Powell in August. Reports show he made at least three attempts to dock the boat and damaged two other vessels in the process.

Rhodes received two citations — one for operating a boat under the influence and another for operating with a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.08%, the legal limit for driving a vehicle in Arizona.

Rhodes has worked for the sheriff’s office for nearly 30 years. He issued a statement days after he was cited, acknowledging wrongdoing.

