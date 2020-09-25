Wrong-Way driver on I-10 stopped by officers, troopers in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — A wrong-way driver heading eastbound on I-10 westbound lanes was able to be stopped with the help of two Arizona agencies Thursday night.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it got a call about the wrong-way vehicle around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Milepost 236. Troopers arriving near the vehicle at Milepost 248 saw other emergency vehicles were in the area trying to stop the driver.

DPS says Marana Police and Troopers were able to stop the vehicle. No word on if there were any injuries or whether speed or alcohol were factors in this situation.

Marana PD has taken over the investigation.