Wrong-way driver injured in I-10 crash; other driver killed

Posted at 7:56 AM, Feb 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-10 09:56:39-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The state Department of Public Safety said impairment was suspected in a freeway crash in which a wrong-driver was seriously injured and the other driver died early Wednesday in metro Phoenix. The crash occurred on westbound Interstate 10 near Chandler Boulevard.

No identities were released but the DPS said the wrong-way sedan’s driver was a 25-year-old Phoenix woman and that her injuries were not life-threatening. The freeway was closed for about five hours before it was reopened early in the morning commute.

