Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Wrong-way driver dies after head-on collision on Broadway

A 23-year-old man who was driving the wrong way died Tuesday in a head-on collision.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 14:39:45-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 23-year-old man who was driving the wrong way died Tuesday in a head-on collision.

Police say Xavier Gonzalez-Mercado was driving a 1998 Nissan Altima the wrong way on east Broadway when he got into a head-on wreck with a 2005 Mercedes Benz in the 6700 block of the road at about 2:30 a.m.

Gonzalez-Mercado died.

The driver of the Mercedes was treated for minor injuries, while a female passenger in the Mercedes was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!