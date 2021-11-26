Wrong-way driver dies after head-on collision on Broadway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 23-year-old man who was driving the wrong way died Tuesday in a head-on collision.

Police say Xavier Gonzalez-Mercado was driving a 1998 Nissan Altima the wrong way on east Broadway when he got into a head-on wreck with a 2005 Mercedes Benz in the 6700 block of the road at about 2:30 a.m.

Gonzalez-Mercado died.

The driver of the Mercedes was treated for minor injuries, while a female passenger in the Mercedes was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

