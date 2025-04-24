Wrong-way driver detection being added to I-19, ADOT says

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation is making technology upgrades along I-19, which include wrong-way driver detection and warning systems.

The $5 million system uses thermal cameras to detect wrong-way drivers. It then alerts other drivers with warnings on overhead message boards and also notifies law enforcement.

The system is part of a $6.2 million intelligent transportation systems project. A press release from ADOT states, “It includes connecting traffic signals along I-19 via fiber-optic cable to improve signal operations by allowing the timing to be monitored and controlled remotely.”

The system is already being used throughout the Phoenix freeway system, but this will be the first time it is used in southern Arizona.

“The system has been effective in that it has allowed the Department of Public Safety to get faster notification when there is a wrong-way driver on the highway, ADOT Spokesperson Garin Groff said. “They can then respond more quickly to intercept that vehicle.”

Wrong-way technology will be installed at the San Xavier Rd. and Pima Mine Rd. interchanges.

ADOT

Groff said drivers should expect minimal restrictions during construction. The project is expected to be completed this winter.