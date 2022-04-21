Deadly wreck shuts down eastbound I-10 Thursday near Picacho

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A deadly wreck shut down eastbound Interstate 10 Thursday near Picacho.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, eight people were in an SUV that a DPS trooper tried to stop near milepost 214. The vehicle didn't stop, and troopers pursued it. The SUV crossed a dirt median into eastbound lanes and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.
At least one person died in the wreck.
*CLOSURE*— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 21, 2022
I-10 eastbound is CLOSED near Picacho due to a crash at milepost 213.
Expect delays. Seek alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#aztraffic #I10 pic.twitter.com/w9FdATgZw0
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the wreck was at milepost 213.
Westbound lanes were not affected.
