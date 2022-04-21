Deadly wreck shuts down eastbound I-10 Thursday near Picacho

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A deadly wreck shut down eastbound Interstate 10 Thursday near Picacho.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, eight people were in an SUV that a DPS trooper tried to stop near milepost 214. The vehicle didn't stop, and troopers pursued it. The SUV crossed a dirt median into eastbound lanes and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

At least one person died in the wreck.

*CLOSURE*



I-10 eastbound is CLOSED near Picacho due to a crash at milepost 213.



I-10 eastbound is CLOSED near Picacho due to a crash at milepost 213.

Expect delays. Seek alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the wreck was at milepost 213.

Westbound lanes were not affected.