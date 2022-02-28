I-10 in Vail reopens after wreck

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eastbound Interstate 10 reopened near Vail Monday after a crash was cleared.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the wreck was near milepost 279.

A man in his 20s ran onto the freeway in front of a tractor-trailer and was hit at about 8:55 a.m., an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson told KGUN 9. The man is in serious condition.

The wreck cleared before 10 a.m.