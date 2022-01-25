Watch
Wounded Phoenix police officer released from hospital

Posted at 7:46 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 09:46:34-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Police Department says an officer seriously wounded in a Dec. 14 shooting has been released from a hospital and been taken to another medical facility for rehabilitation from his injuries.

A department spokeswoman said Officer Tyler Moldovan was released Monday from St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center.

Moldovan was shot at least eight times, including once in the head, as officers searched for a man seen running from a car that had reportedly been driven erratically.

Police said in a probable-cause statement filed the day of the shooting that Moldovan was on life support and not expected to live.

