World War II Veteran turns 102, celebrates with golf cart parade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A World War II Veteran celebrated her 102 birthday Wednesday.
Gwen Niemi now lives in Tucson Estates but served in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps decades ago during WWII.
She trained recruits and later became a field manager and evaluator.
To celebrate Gwen's birthday 60 golf carts staged a parade outside her home.
Congratulations and happy birthday to Gwen Niemi.
