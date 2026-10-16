Work progresses on 22nd Street Bridge project as crews tackle complex demolition over active rail yard

TUCSON — Work is progressing on the 22nd Street Bridge project as crews have begun removing the deck over the railroad.

The demolition process is more challenging than a typical bridge project due to compressed work windows required to safely operate while the Union Pacific rail yard remains open and operational below.

At the same time, crews have begun constructing the new bridge, including initial concrete placements for the bridge abutments and the first stage of the bridge piers. Additional work underway includes drainage installation, rebar installation, and forming and pouring retaining walls.

The project represents a major upgrade to one of Tucson's most important transportation corridors, improving how people move across the city.

See some of our previous coverage on the project in the video player above.

The previous bridge was built in 1966 and has long been limited by weight restrictions, forcing bus drivers and emergency vehicles to detour through surrounding neighborhoods.

The new bridge will expand from two lanes to three lanes in each direction, matching the roadway and improving traffic flow. Eight-foot-wide bicycle and pedestrian lanes are also being added on both sides.

This new bridge is also Tucson's single largest construction project to date, according to the Department of Transportation and Mobility.

More information on the 22nd Street Bridge is here.

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