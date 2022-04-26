Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Multiple areas of Old Bisbee evacuated for wildfire

Wood Canyon area of Old Bisbee evacuated for wildfire
Posted at 5:51 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 09:34:59-04

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents in the Locklin Avenue, Juniper Flats and Wood Canyon areas have been evacuated due to a wildfire in the Bisbee area.

Additional areas are in SET status, ready to evacuate.

A shelter has been set up at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

KGUN 9 has a crew headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰