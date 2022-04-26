Multiple areas of Old Bisbee evacuated for wildfire

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents in the Locklin Avenue, Juniper Flats and Wood Canyon areas have been evacuated due to a wildfire in the Bisbee area.
Additional areas are in SET status, ready to evacuate.
A shelter has been set up at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
KGUN 9 has a crew headed to the scene and will update as more information becomes available.
