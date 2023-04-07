Women Warriors build safe space for female Veterans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Supporting Southern Arizona’s female Veteran community is what "Women Warriors" hopes to achieve. This local non-profit serves Pima and Cochise counties through funding, programs and services for female Veterans in need.

“Being able to have a place to go for help means a lot. There's not too much for female Veterans in need," said Executive Director, Rebecca Duggan.

"Wendy's Collection Boutique" is a thrift store dedicated to service. It provides no-cost clothing, accessories and home goods to female Veterans.

"Women Warriors" is expanding to the south side of Tucson where they will be able to help program members with finding jobs, permanent housing and learning more about health & wellness at no cost.

Duggan is a Veteran recovering from PTSD. She explains the importance of being a part of a community full of support and understanding.

"They're not alone. There is a place for them to come. A lot of us get lost, we don't have that camaraderie anymore that we used to have when we were on active duty," said Duggan.

"Women Warriors" rely solely on community donations. Right now, the store is not making enough money to financially support local female Veterans in need. "Women Warriors" wants to encourage the community to donate clothing and home goods to "Wendy's Collection Boutique" in order to serve, assist and give back to the Veterans.

For more information, "Wendy's Collection Boutique" is located at 5851 E Speedway Blvd Suite 121, Tucson, AZ 85712 or call (520) 771-9719.