WomanKraft looks for more underrepresented local artists

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A historic piece of Tucson is looking to expand its community outreach and help support underrepresented artists.

WomanKraft has inspired women artists for over 30 years and they are hoping to reach the hands of local artists who may need it the most.

Home to the unique looking castle in downtown Tucson, which is the 1918 Queen Anne Victorian house, is a space for anyone and everyone to get creative. WomanKraft was one of the first three Arts District Pioneers in downtown Tucson and is the only one remaining in the downtown area.

A center for art, education and culture— today, the castle has art galleries, studios and classrooms to promote creativity through the community with the main goal in mind to support our local artists.

“As an artist, it's the only profession that the general public who's buying your work is okay with you making 35 cents an hour," said Terri McGuire, Co-Director of WomanKraft Exhibits. "No one wants to pay for the time, energy and the effort that goes into that. There's a little piece of your soul that goes into each piece that you create.”

WomanKraft offers a different variety of classes and workshops for people of all skill levels. As a non-profit, fully volunteer run organization, they need the community's support in helping keep local artists work alive.

WomanKraft recently hosted a reception night to showcase some local work and turn out made them hopeful for what’s to come.

“We actually had more people than I have ever seen coming here, it was truly amazing. One of the gentlemen that came in said to me, 'I'm so glad to see that you guys are still open, I thought you were closed forever.' I told him as long as I have a breath in my body that's not going to happen, it's just not going to happen," said McGuire.

The gallery is open to the general public three days a week and has five evening reception shows a year- the next one will be in November. Anyone can buy or sell inside WomanKraft and they tell KGUN9 they are always looking to showcase new artists here in our community. For more information, visit their website or call 520-256-7455.