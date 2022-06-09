Woman who embodies the Spirit of Southern Arizona turns 100

TUCSON, Ariz. — On June 8th, 1922, a loaf of bread only cost a nickel, and a gallon of gas was just 30 cents.

That's also the day Edna Sawicki was born.

Wednesday, the long-time Tucson resident celebrated her 100th birthday.

We first met Edna back in 2014. She was celebrating her 92nd birthday by riding around town in a classing Model-A Ford, chauffeured by the owner James Beebe.

She had plans to celebrate her centennial the same way, but the ride was canceled because of triple-digit temperatures.

"This Model-A doesn't perform well in this kind of heat but it performed," Beebe said. "It's 91 years old and it's still going strong."

Edna chimed in: "It's trying to keep up with me."

"It's trying to keep up with Edna, yes," said Beebe.

The Model-A is special to Edna because her family owned the same kind of car when she was young. Also special to Edna is her 100th birthday celebration at El Molinito.

"Listen, I can't believe the people that have come," Edna said.

Dozens of family members from all over the country came to town including 20 from Alaska. There are even some friends from England making the trip to Tucson.

Edna says she doesn't have a secret to living so long, but she does have some general advice.

"I just take each day at a time and I don't worry about things I can't change," Edna said. "So there's no need to worry and get upset. I just take each day as it comes and thank God for it."

Edna started working as a manicurist at the Santa Rita Hotel in Downtown Tucson. That's also where she met her husband of nearly 30 years.