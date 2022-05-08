Watch
Woman tackled at UFC 274 trying to climb into octagon

Chase Stevens/AP
Charles Oliveira reacts after defeating Dustin Poirier, not pictured, by submission in a lightweight mixed martial arts title bout at UFC 269, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens)
Posted at 9:54 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 12:54:03-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman was tackled shortly after UFC 274 for trying to climb into the octagon on Saturday night.

The woman ran from the stands and leaped onto the stage a few seconds after Charles Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje in the first round. She started to climb the side of the cage but was immediately slammed to the concrete several feet below by a security guard.

After seeming dazed for a few seconds, she tried to run toward a tunnel at Footprint Center, but stopped and sat in a chair.

Security immediately swarmed and took her away right before Gaethje left the arena floor.

