Woman stabbed at El Con Mall Starbucks

crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 11:56 AM, Jun 02, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police arrested a man Thursday, June 2 for aggravated assault after stabbing a woman at the Starbucks located in the parking lot of El Con Mall.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was transported off site for medical care.

TPD did not confirm any relationship between the two individuals.

A witness at the Starbucks who wished to remain anonymous told KGUN 9 reporters that the stabbing happened outside the business.

Police are no longer at the location and the business is currently open.

Please stay with KGUN9.com for continuing updates.

