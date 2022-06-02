Woman stabbed at El Con Mall Starbucks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police arrested a man Thursday, June 2 for aggravated assault after stabbing a woman at the Starbucks located in the parking lot of El Con Mall.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was transported off site for medical care.

TPD did not confirm any relationship between the two individuals.

A witness at the Starbucks who wished to remain anonymous told KGUN 9 reporters that the stabbing happened outside the business.

Police are no longer at the location and the business is currently open.

