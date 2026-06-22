Woman, son rescued while hiking in Seven Falls area over the weekend

A woman and her son were rescued while hiking in the Seven Falls area on Sunday, after the son twisted his ankle and couldn't walk back out on his own.

According to a social media post from Southern Arizona Rescue Association, Pima County Sheriff's Department requested SARA's help after receiving a call about the son's ankle.

A team hiked to assess the child, and a second team brought in a stokes basket.

The child was given medical care, the post said, and was carried out to the trailhead in the basket.

The mom began to suffer heat issues due to the prolonged time it took to be rescues and ultimately also needed to be carried out in a stokes basket.

Both mother and son were transferred to the hospital for futher care, the post said.