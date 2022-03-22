Woman sentenced to 57 months in fentanyl case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN0 — A Tucson woman was sentenced to 57 months in a fentanyl smuggling case.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 36-year-old Michelle Krystal Mendez will serve three years of supervised release following her 57-month prison sentence.

Mendez pleaded guilty to importing fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico.

In November 2020, CBP officers found five pounds of fentanyl and two pound of heroin hidden under the car Mendez was driving through the Nogales, Ariz. port of entry.

