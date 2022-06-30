Woman sentenced to 10 years for fentanyl trafficking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson woman was sentenced on a fentanyl trafficking conviction.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 51-year-old Modesta Solano was sentenced to 10 years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Solano pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl on April 6.

In October 2020, a federal grand jury indicted Solano on drug and firearms charges after she sold a handgun and more than 4,000 fentanyl pills to an undercover agent.

She was barred from possessing guns due to a previous felony drug conviction, and was on supervised released when she sold the fentanyl and gun.