Woman sentenced after defrauding 80-year-old victim of more than $1 million

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 47-year-old woman was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for elder fraud.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Koreasa Maria Williams defrauded an 80-year-old client of more than $1 million. Williams, who was under investigation for a previous annuity theft scheme, advised her victim to cash out eight life insurance policies for about $1 million total in 2018. Williams then had the victim write checks to a law firm, thinking the firm would invest the money in annuities for her.
Williams told the law firm to use the funds to pay back victims of her earlier annuity theft scheme. In 2019, Williams was arrested and released on bond in May 2019. She convinced her victim to give her additional money, which Williams used herself.
If you know someone age 60 or older who has been a victim of financial fraud, you can report the case at 1-833-372-8311.
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.