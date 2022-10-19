Woman sentenced after defrauding 80-year-old victim of more than $1 million

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 47-year-old woman was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for elder fraud.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Koreasa Maria Williams defrauded an 80-year-old client of more than $1 million. Williams, who was under investigation for a previous annuity theft scheme, advised her victim to cash out eight life insurance policies for about $1 million total in 2018. Williams then had the victim write checks to a law firm, thinking the firm would invest the money in annuities for her.

Williams told the law firm to use the funds to pay back victims of her earlier annuity theft scheme. In 2019, Williams was arrested and released on bond in May 2019. She convinced her victim to give her additional money, which Williams used herself.

If you know someone age 60 or older who has been a victim of financial fraud, you can report the case at 1-833-372-8311.

----