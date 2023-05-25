Woman, posing as employee, attempts theft at Marana Walmart

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A would-be thief tried to blend in with her surroundings on a recent visit to the Walmart Supercenter, at 8280 N. Cortaro Road, in Marana.

On May 19, at around 6 a.m., a woman attempted to get into several locked cases using a set of keys in the electronics department.

She then posed as an employee of the store by putting on a Walmart-style vest that she had stowed in her purse, according to Marana Police Department.

Looking more official, she tried again to get into the locked cases, but was unsuccessful. The woman eventually gave up, removed the vest and left the store, MPD said.