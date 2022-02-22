Watch
Woman pleads guilty in deadly pedestrian wreck

Posted at 12:57 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 14:57:55-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman arrested in a deadly wreck pleaded guilty to multiple charges.

Police arrested Hannah M. Rogers when she hit and killed 63-year-old Franklin S. Johnson Feb. 26 in the 1600 block of West Valencia Road.

She pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to manslaughter and driving under the influence of liquor, drugs, vapor releasing substances or any combination.

She will be sentenced April 18.

